Some Saratogans see break from water price increase, for now
The California Public Utilities Commission confirmed this week that San Jose Water Company's proposed 3.65 percent increase to its Saratoga customers has been rejected. "Because the governor declared the drought over, we turned down the utility's request for a sales reconciliation mechanism," Constance Gordon, information officer for the California Public Utilities Commission, said in an email.
