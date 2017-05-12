Some Saratogans see break from water ...

Some Saratogans see break from water price increase, for now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Saratoga News

The California Public Utilities Commission confirmed this week that San Jose Water Company's proposed 3.65 percent increase to its Saratoga customers has been rejected. "Because the governor declared the drought over, we turned down the utility's request for a sales reconciliation mechanism," Constance Gordon, information officer for the California Public Utilities Commission, said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Saratoga News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... Wed Hillary Cliton 2
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) May 5 a-citizen 5
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) May 3 Rick Fire 49
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Apr 26 togaparty 285
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar '17 AIPAC is treason 3
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC