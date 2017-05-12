Saratoga prepares for America in Bloom judges
Saratoga's green thumbs are hard at work in preparation for the America in Bloom judges' arrival Wednesday, marking the third year of the city's participation in the national competition. The Village Gardeners hope to wow the judges with a 100-year-old stone pine tree slab highlighting significant Saratoga-related dates, 15 new pots along the Big Basin Way sidewalk, new hanging baskets at Third and Fourth streets, a painted utility box at the beginning of the Village, additional painting to the water district building, 14 replanted urns between Third and Fifth streets and artwork by Saratoga schoolchildren displayed throughout the Village.
