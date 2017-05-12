Saratoga prepares for America in Bloom judges
Photograph by George Sakkestad Carol Kummerer and John Cherbone, Maintenence Director for the City of Saratoga plants flowers along Big Basin Way in anticipation of America in Bloom competition. Saratoga's green thumbs are hard at work in preparation for the America in Bloom judges' arrival Wednesday, marking the third year of the city's participation in the national competition.
