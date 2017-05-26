Saratoga latest California city seeking to ban outdoor marijuana cultivation
The Saratoga City Council will consider adopting an ordinance June 7 to ban outdoor cannabis cultivation within city limits, regulate indoor cultivation for personal use and prohibit commercial marijuana activity. The ordinance would extend an interim one that prohibits the outdoor cultivation of marijuana throughout the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saratoga News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|May 22
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|May 22
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC