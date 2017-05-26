Saratoga latest California city seeki...

Saratoga latest California city seeking to ban outdoor marijuana cultivation

The Saratoga City Council will consider adopting an ordinance June 7 to ban outdoor cannabis cultivation within city limits, regulate indoor cultivation for personal use and prohibit commercial marijuana activity. The ordinance would extend an interim one that prohibits the outdoor cultivation of marijuana throughout the city.

