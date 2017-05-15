Pool house and putting green

Back in the early 1990s, tech entrepreneur David Lam bought a flat acre of property in Saratoga right off Fruitvale Avenue. It took him until 2004, but he eventually built an enormous seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom main home; a two-bedroom, 2.5-bath guest house; and an enclosed pool house with a spa, fireplace and dry sauna on the land.

