Memorial Day: a unique Saratoga tradition

File photograph by .Pietro Brezzo Saratoga honors military veterans with its 89th annual Memorial Day Observance beginning in Blaney Plaza with a procession to Madronia Cemetery on May 29. The Saratoga Foothill Club is sponsoring its 89th annual Memorial Day Observance to honor local veterans and current members of the armed forces. The community gathering begins Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Blaney Plaza, at Saratoga Avenue and Big Basin Way, with a flag raising at the Memorial Arch.

