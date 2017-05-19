Kiwanis Special Games welcomes over 9...

Kiwanis Special Games welcomes over 900 athletes

Photograph by George Sakkestad Rolling Hills Middle School 8th graders Andrew Goldstein, from left, Edwyn Mata and Alex Rondan sprint to the finish line during a track event at the Kiwanis Club Special Games held at West Valley College on May 12. More than 900 athletes from the Santa Clara County Office of Education Special Education programs came together on Friday, May 12 to compete in the 39th annual Kiwanis Special Games at West Valley College in Saratoga. The event welcomed 52 schools and was all thanks to Kiwanis Clubs of CalNevHa Divisions 12 & 34, including The Los Altos Kiwanis Club and The DeAnza Kiwanis Club.

