Historical Foundation honors community contributors

The Saratoga Historical Foundation is hosting its fourth annual "Honoring Saratogans" dinner at the Foothill Club on Sunday, May 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nancy Anderson, Jill Hunter, and Ron and Linda Hagelin will be honored for their community service and contributions to local history. "This dinner is one way we can recognize and celebrate the contributions made by individuals from all walks of life, across a range of areas that improve the community in which we live," Saratoga Historical Foundation president Annette Stransky said in a press release.

