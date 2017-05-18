Hear Shirley Manson's Sinister 'Ameri...

Hear Shirley Manson's Sinister 'American Gods' Song 'Queen of the Bored'

Garbage 's Shirley Manson and composer Brian Reitzell unveiled a menacing new song, "Queen of the Bored," off the soundtrack to the new Starz series, American Gods . The soundtrack boasts Reitzell's score for the show, as well as contributions from Blondie's Debbie Harry and Mark Lanegan.

