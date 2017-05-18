Hear Shirley Manson's Sinister 'American Gods' Song 'Queen of the Bored'
Garbage 's Shirley Manson and composer Brian Reitzell unveiled a menacing new song, "Queen of the Bored," off the soundtrack to the new Starz series, American Gods . The soundtrack boasts Reitzell's score for the show, as well as contributions from Blondie's Debbie Harry and Mark Lanegan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|togaparty
|285
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr '17
|Fake n Real
|5
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC