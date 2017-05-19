Celebrating spring and history at annual Hakone Matsuri
In celebration of spring, Hakone Gardens in Saratoga is hosting its 18th annual Matsuri event Sunday. New this year is a luxury Japanese wedding kimono sale, and a $5 admission fee for non-members.
