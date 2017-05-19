Can we talk? Saratogans spark conversations
The Saratoga Ministerial Association in partnership with the city of Saratoga is hosting "Living Room Conversations," a monthly series of conversations surrounding a proposed topic. This month's event is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Joan Pisani Community Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|May 22
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|May 22
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC