Arrowhead District residents unanimously approve Measure L

Friday May 19 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Photograph by George Sakkestad Paul Hansen, president and chairman on the board of the Arrowhead Cooperative Company Inc., stands beside the 25,000 gallon water tank that services all 39 homes in the Arrowhead District. The successful Measure L will improve the outdated water system servicing the area.

