Yes spinoff group ARW changes its name to Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman

Yes fans will now be able to check out two different versions of the band on tour this year: the spinoff group previously called ARW has officially renamed itself Yes Featuring Jon Anderson , Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman . The newly rechristened band, which began touring last year, has announced a 2017 North American trek kicking off August 26 in Stockton, California, and mapped out through an October 11 show in Clearwater, Florida.

