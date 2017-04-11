Yes spinoff group ARW changes its name to Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman
Yes fans will now be able to check out two different versions of the band on tour this year: the spinoff group previously called ARW has officially renamed itself Yes Featuring Jon Anderson , Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman . The newly rechristened band, which began touring last year, has announced a 2017 North American trek kicking off August 26 in Stockton, California, and mapped out through an October 11 show in Clearwater, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Parboil
|107
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|chopper blades
|34
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 11
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC