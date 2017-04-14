Woodside: Hydrogen fuel-cell station set to open in May or June
This pump to recharge fuel cells in hydrogen-powered vehicles is undergoing final tests at the Skywood Trading Post in Woodside. A soft opening of hydrogen service is set for May. The era of the electric car has been upon us for several years.
