Woodside: Hydrogen fuel-cell station ...

Woodside: Hydrogen fuel-cell station set to open in May or June

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Almanac

This pump to recharge fuel cells in hydrogen-powered vehicles is undergoing final tests at the Skywood Trading Post in Woodside. A soft opening of hydrogen service is set for May. The era of the electric car has been upon us for several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 53 min Parboil 107
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 6 hr chopper blades 34
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 11 Pepsi or Coke 4
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC