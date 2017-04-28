Wish You Were Here: Bhutan, Italy, Sp...

Wish You Were Here: Bhutan, Italy, Spain and more

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Inside Bay Area

BHUTAN: In October, Hayward resident Ramendra Krishna visited the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, where he did a 7-mile trek to the Taktsang Monastery - the Tiger's Nest - which is 10,000 feet above sea level on the mountain. Our globetrotting readers have been traveling around the world, visiting Bhutan, Spain, Italy and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 2 hr Rick Fire 49
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Apr 26 togaparty 285
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar '17 Ayla 2
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar '17 Maggot brain 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC