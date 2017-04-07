University Women host English tea and silent auction
Local women supporting local causes invokes a sense of unprecedented community and companionship. The American Association of University Women honors that notion, and its Los Gatos-Saratoga branch is hosting its annual English Tea and Silent Auction on April 8, 2-4 p.m., at the Joan Pisani Community Center.
