Society Column: Celebrating spring in...

Society Column: Celebrating spring in Saratoga

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: SiliconValley.com

What a small world! Attending a funeral in the small coastal town of Newport, Oregon, and not knowing many at the service, I introduced myself to many people, including the church organist. Turns out that organist is Sue Fagalde Lick, the former editor of the Saratoga News from 1990-1996-ish! Not sure who was the most surprised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 53 min Parboil 107
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 6 hr chopper blades 34
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 11 Pepsi or Coke 4
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC