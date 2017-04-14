Saratoga Village's Phase 1 plan launches

Saratoga Village's Phase 1 plan launches

Last week, Saratoga City Council confirmed phase I of the Village Policy Update Process with one modification regarding semantics and a request to revisit one of the policies. The update outlines methods to preserve the integrity of the Village's character, while broadening the marketplace to ensure the success and sustainability of the downtown area as a viable commercial center.

