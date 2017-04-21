Saratoga: Police Log April 3-9
April 3 Identity Theft - On April 3, the victim received notification indicating unknown suspect used the victim's personal information to access the victim's bank checking account and made unauthorized withdrawals and purchases for an unknown total loss. The victim lives in Saratoga.
