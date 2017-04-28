Saratoga Music Boosters fire up the fundraising griddle
Photograph by George Sakkestad Members of the Saratoga High School Orchestra Brite Wang, left, Ellicia Chiv and Kyle France rehearse for the upcoming Saratoga Music Boosters pancake breakfast fundraiser at Saratoga High School on Sunday. Students of the bands, orchestras, choral groups and color guards of the Saratoga elementary, middle, and high schools will perform.
