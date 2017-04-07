Saratoga: Local teen wins national poetry competition
Aashna Belenje, an eighth-grader at Redwood Middle School in Saratoga, won the Voice of Youth Advocates teen poetry contest. According to an announcement from Santa Clara County Library District, out of all entries submitted, only 30 qualified to be included in the national contest.
