Saratoga honors citizen, businessperson of the year

Photograph by Brandy Miceli Dick Angus, board member for the Saratoga Senior Center and active community volunteer, receives his award for citizen of the year at the State of the City address on April 15 at the Saratoga Civic Theater. From left to right: Councilman Rishi Kumar; Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President Markus Breitbach ; Councilman Howard Miller; Dick Angus; Congresswoman Anna Eshoo; Councilman Manny Cappello; Vice Mayor Mary Lynne Bernald; Mayor Emily Lo.

