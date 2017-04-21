Saratoga: City drafts budget in advance of May 17 public hearing

Saratoga City Council met for its annual budget study session on April 17 to review the 2017-18 fiscal year budget draft before it's to be presented at the public hearing on May 17. In fiscal 2016-17, the city's operating budget was just north of $22 million. Draft proposal for the new fiscal year is presently $23,026,073.

