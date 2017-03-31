Master Gardeners spring market approaches
Photograph by George Sakkestad Master Gardeners Pam Roper, left, and Allie Judy, will be on hand for the April 8 Spring Garden Market at History Park in San Jose. The Los Gatos and Saratoga residents are active master gardeners who help educate Bay Area residents as part of the U.C. Master Gardeners program.
