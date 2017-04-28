Madronia Cemetery to be celebrated on Arbor Day
File photograph by George Sakkestad Madronia Cemetary and Abroretum is hosting an Arbor Day celebration on Monday. A tree planting, Bill Peck poetry reading, refreshments, music and resource tables round out the days activities..
