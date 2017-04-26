Los Gatos, Saratoga: It's a Great Race

Los Gatos, Saratoga: It's a Great Race

Runners will be making their way from Saratoga to Los Gatos for the 40th year when the annual Great Race returns to the community on Sunday. The starting gun will sound at 9 a.m., sending participants down Big Basin Way in downtown Saratoga, up Highway 9 and down N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Los Gatos to the finish line.

