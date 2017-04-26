Los Gatos, Saratoga: It's a Great Race
Runners will be making their way from Saratoga to Los Gatos for the 40th year when the annual Great Race returns to the community on Sunday. The starting gun will sound at 9 a.m., sending participants down Big Basin Way in downtown Saratoga, up Highway 9 and down N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Los Gatos to the finish line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Gatos Weekly-Times.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Haba Daba
|48
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Wed
|togaparty
|285
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar '17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC