Gato the orphaned bobcat is free to roam
Photograph by George Sakkestad Once the top of Gato's carrier was removed, he sat for a few minutes taking in his surroundings. Finally, he took a cautious step to freedom before disappearing deep into the woods of Sanborn Park in Saratoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
