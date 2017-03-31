Eagle Scout project to serve as memorial to Prospect High student
Prospect High School senior David D'Amico is raising funds to construct a memorial bench for a friend and classmate who died last spring in a car crash. The memorial will double as David's Eagle Scout project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC