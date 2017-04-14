College applications made 'EAZY'

College applications made 'EAZY'

For most students, high school counselors can offer guidance for those interested in a post-secondary academic career, but if you're a first generation immigrant, the prospect of navigating college applications can be daunting. Two Cupertino parents decided to do something about that, and they'll bring their lessons learned to Saratoga next week.

