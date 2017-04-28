Campbell: Science fair winner feature...

Campbell: Science fair winner featured at Silicon Valley Comic Con

Friday Apr 28 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Photograph by George Sakkestad Rolling Hills Middle School seventh graders Tanvi Rao, left, and Arijit Ghoshal were awarded honorable mentions at the Synopsys Championship held last month. Tanvi's sustainable house project was featured at the Silicon Valley Comic Con Science Fair.

