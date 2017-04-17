90-Year-Old Widow Whose Husband Was S...

90-Year-Old Widow Whose Husband Was Shot In Front Of Her By South Bay Cops Is Suing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Sfist

The fatal shooting of an elderly man shocked the quiet community of Saratoga last September, and now his widow, who was cowering behind her husband when sheriff's deputies shot him inside their home, is suing for wrongful death and civil rights and excessive force violations by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. As CBS 5 reports , 90-year-old Harue Craig has filed a civil complaint with the county, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, and she's seeking both punitive damages and compensatory damages for emotional distress and wrongful death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 18 Bob Is Gay 44
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar '17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar '17 Maggot brain 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC