90-Year-Old Widow Whose Husband Was Shot In Front Of Her By South Bay Cops Is Suing
The fatal shooting of an elderly man shocked the quiet community of Saratoga last September, and now his widow, who was cowering behind her husband when sheriff's deputies shot him inside their home, is suing for wrongful death and civil rights and excessive force violations by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. As CBS 5 reports , 90-year-old Harue Craig has filed a civil complaint with the county, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, and she's seeking both punitive damages and compensatory damages for emotional distress and wrongful death.
