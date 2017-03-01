West Valley to present 'Enchanted April'
West Valley Theatre Arts will present "Enchanted April" by Matthew Barber, about four women in post-World War I Britain deciding to rent a villa in Italy to enliven their lives. Performances of the romantic comedy of manners will be at 8 p.m. March 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.; and at 2 p.m. March 19 and 26, all in the college's Studio Theatre, 14000 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga.
