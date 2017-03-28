West Valley presents 'Guys and Dolls'

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Members of West Valley Theatre Arts' cast playing Adelaide and the Hot Box girls practice a sneeze for "Guys and Dolls," which will run April 14 through 23, 2017, at the college's main theater. West Valley College Theatre Arts will present the musical "Guys and Dolls" at the college's main theater at 14000 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

