West Valley presents 'Guys and Dolls'
Members of West Valley Theatre Arts' cast playing Adelaide and the Hot Box girls practice a sneeze for "Guys and Dolls," which will run April 14 through 23, 2017, at the college's main theater. West Valley College Theatre Arts will present the musical "Guys and Dolls" at the college's main theater at 14000 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|14 hr
|Ayla
|2
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Thu
|Walter White
|3
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC