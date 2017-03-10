West Valley-Mission Community College...

West Valley-Mission Community College District takes stance supporting undocumented students' pri...

The West Valley-Mission Community College District has joined a growing list of schools and university systems that have passed resolutions in support of undocumented immigrant students' privacy. The community college district board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution during a Feb. 21 meeting supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and other marginalized students.

