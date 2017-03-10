West Valley-Mission Community College District takes stance supporting undocumented students' pri...
The West Valley-Mission Community College District has joined a growing list of schools and university systems that have passed resolutions in support of undocumented immigrant students' privacy. The community college district board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution during a Feb. 21 meeting supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and other marginalized students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Wed
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Callme TRUMP
|284
|Do any girls wanna be naked with me on skype? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Hellary Cliton
|9
|Roadshow: Gas under $2 a gallon gas reaches Bay... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC