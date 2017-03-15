The Mayferia festival on March 19 will celebrate East San Jose's eclectic Mayfair neighborhood.
The School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose will be the site of the Mayferia festival, celebrating East San Jose's Mayfair neighborhood, on Sunday, March 19, 2017. The Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose has had a long and sometimes troubled history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Callme TRUMP
|284
|Do any girls wanna be naked with me on skype? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Hellary Cliton
|9
|Roadshow: Gas under $2 a gallon gas reaches Bay... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC