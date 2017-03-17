The county-wide high school student art show, "Art Now," opens March 24 at the New Museum Los Gatos.
Photograph by George Sakkestad Saratoga High School junior Laura Chaland's self-portrait is one of 60 art works included in the county-wide high school juried art show that opens March 24 at the New Museum Los Gatos. The theme of the show is 'Choices' and Laura's painting is called 'I Choose Me.'
