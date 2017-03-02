Sheriff's Office, DA refuse to disclose name of driver in DUI wreck

Photograph courtesy of the Santa Clara Fire Department Santa Clara County firefighters extricated a 24-year-old Saratoga man from his vehicle shortly after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 28, when firefighters heard the sound of a collision outside their station on Saratoga Los Gatos Road at Highway 9, fire and sheriff's department officials reported. The man was driving a BMW and struck a tree; he was alone in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

