Saratoga's annual Blossom Festival celebrates small town life

File photograph by Natalie Ladd The Saratoga Historical FoundationA a a s fifth annual Blossom Festival takes place March 18 at the Saratoga Heritage Orchard and Civic Center and includes live music, antique cars, crafts, art, history and poetry. The Saratoga Historical Foundation's annual Blossom Festival returns March 18 with plenty to see and do, including live music performances, gourmet food trucks, antique cars, crafts, art, history and poetry.

