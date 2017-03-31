Saratoga News Briefs for March 31
Seniors who will be at least 65 years or older on June 30, homeowners receiving supplemental security income for a disability and contiguous parcel owners who reside within the Saratoga Union School District are eligible to receive an exemption from the annual parcel tax of $68 per year. Forms are available at the district office, 20460 Forrest Hills Drive, or online at www.saratogausd.org/parceltax .
