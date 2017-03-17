Saratoga: Iranian-American community celebrates Persian New Year amid political anxieties

Photograph courtesy of Nick Gonzales/West Valley College Comedian and actor Maz Jobrani performs at West Valley College's Persian New Year celebration on March 13. Persian New Year or "Nowruz," typically a time of celebration for the Iranian-American community, undoubtedly will be tempered this year by the climate of fear and anxiety created by the Trump administration's travel ban. The outfits were lavish and colorful, the smiles were unwavering, the jokes were flowing and the cake was bountiful and sweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.