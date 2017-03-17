Saratoga: International competition leads musician to Carnegie Hall
Saratoga residents Esha Krishnamoorthy, left, and Sandhya Sundaram both won honors in the 2016 American ProtA©gA© International Competition of Romantic Music. Saratogans Sandhya Sundaram, 14, and Esha Krishnamoorthy, 18, recently came ahead in the 2016 American ProtA©gA© International Competition of Romantic Music, a contest that invited instrumentalists from around the world to submit short video or audio recordings showcasing their musical talents.
