Saratoga family donates to West Valley College science garden
Photograph courtesy of West Valley College West Valley College has received a $300,000 donation from a Saratoga couple, which will go toward building a science garden for the campus. The Garden, which was designed by faculty members in the biology department, is meant to help increase science and environmental awareness.
