Saratoga: Echo Shop holds spring open house
Hands are stocking shelves and racks are filling up with colorful apparel and accessories for the Echo Shop's annual Spring Open House on April 1. The sophisticated resale store is in its 56th year, making it the oldest shop on Big Basin Avenue. Run entirely by volunteers and owned by St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, all proceeds are donated to charities that apply for grants from the church.
