Saratoga: Council makes public safety key priority
The Saratoga City Council formed the city's first Public Safety Task Force to continue what they described as momentum they've been building to enhance public safety in the community. "We've put a lot of effort into Neighborhood Watch and it has been gaining good momentum," Mayor Emily Lo said at a February meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Wed
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Callme TRUMP
|284
|Do any girls wanna be naked with me on skype? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Hellary Cliton
|9
|Roadshow: Gas under $2 a gallon gas reaches Bay... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC