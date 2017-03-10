Santa Clara DA charges driver with DUI, driving with suspended
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed misdemeanor charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license against the suspect in an early morning collision that caused an estimated $40,000 damage to public property in Saratoga more than a month ago. Justin Joseph Guilardi, 24, was seriously injured in the wreck when the BMW he was driving hit the city's holiday tree.
