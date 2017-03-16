Pizarro: Flood-damaged Japanese Friendship Garden needs help
The teahouse at the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Jose's Kelley Park was inundated with water during the Coyote Creek flood on Feb. 21, 2017. The San Jose Parks Foundation is raising money to repair the garden and teahouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Callme TRUMP
|284
|Do any girls wanna be naked with me on skype? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Hellary Cliton
|9
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC