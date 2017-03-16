Pizarro: Flood-damaged Japanese Frien...

Pizarro: Flood-damaged Japanese Friendship Garden needs help

The teahouse at the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Jose's Kelley Park was inundated with water during the Coyote Creek flood on Feb. 21, 2017. The San Jose Parks Foundation is raising money to repair the garden and teahouse.

