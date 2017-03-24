Immigration was a hot topic at last week's League of Women voters meeting in Los Gatos.
Photograph by Judy Peterson Saratoga Mayor Emily Lo, left, attended last week's League of Women Voters of Southwest Santa Clara County meeting with Los Gatos Mayor Marico Sayoc and Campbell Mayor Liz Gibbons. The league forum was held to discuss transparency in government, but evolved into a discussion on President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Gatos Weekly-Times.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|4 hr
|Ayla
|2
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Thu
|Walter White
|3
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC