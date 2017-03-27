Hear Blondie's Intense New Song With ...

Hear Blondie's Intense New Song With Dev Hynes, 'Long Time'

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: RollingStone

Blondie and Blood Orange's Dev Hynes teamed for a thrilling new song, "Long Time," set to appear on the former's new record, 'Pollinator.' "Long Time" captures Blondie's signature disco-tinged punk sound with a big mix of synths and guitars that pulse beneath a rush of cymbals.

