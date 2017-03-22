ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer completes quick sale of Northern California home
Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst for ESPN Trent Dilfer has completed the handoff of his home in Saratoga, Calif., selling the acre-plus estate for $6.8 million. The property had been priced at $6.998 million and went from listed to closed in just over a month.
