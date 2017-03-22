ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer completes q...

ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer completes quick sale of Northern California home

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst for ESPN Trent Dilfer has completed the handoff of his home in Saratoga, Calif., selling the acre-plus estate for $6.8 million. The property had been priced at $6.998 million and went from listed to closed in just over a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 12 hr Gohome 25
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Mar 3 Swish 161
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Sep '16 Callme TRUMP 284
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC