Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson brings jokes to Saratoga

Louie Anderson brings his stand-up comedy to the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga on April 7. The longtime touring comedian is enjoying a career resurgence playing a mother character in the FX comedy "Baskets." Anyone familiar with Louie Anderson knows that - much like his stand-up shows - his conversations are littered with F-bombs.

